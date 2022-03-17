Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3D7 ISIN: FR0004038263 Ticker-Symbol: P2W 
Tradegate
17.03.22
14:57 Uhr
4,100 Euro
-0,045
-1,09 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARROT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARROT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1604,24018:38
4,1604,24018:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PARROT
PARROT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PARROT SA4,100-1,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.