- (PLX AI) - Parrot FY revenue EUR 54.3 million.
- • FY gross margin 39.1%
- • FY EBIT EUR -3.7 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|4,160
|4,240
|18:38
|4,160
|4,240
|18:38
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:10
|Parrot FY Net Income EUR -1.9 Million
|(PLX AI) - Parrot FY revenue EUR 54.3 million.• FY gross margin 39.1%• FY EBIT EUR -3.7 million
► Artikel lesen
|18:04
|PARROT: 2021 full-year earnings
|09.12.21
|Verizon Sourcing LLC: Skyward announces preorders for Parrot ANAFI Ai 4G LTE Connected Drone Solution
|09.12.21
|Parrot ANAFI Ai, the first 4G connected robotic UAV is ready for work.
|30.11.21
|Press Release: WISeKey, Parrot and CasperLabs to Hold a Metaverse Holograminar during WISeKey's December 13 Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City
|Press Release: WISeKey, Parrot and CasperLabs to Hold a Metaverse Holograminar during WISeKey's December 13 Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City
WISeKey, Parrot and CasperLabs...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PARROT SA
|4,100
|-1,09 %