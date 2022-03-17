Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
PR Newswire
17.03.2022 | 18:22
135 Leser
Ascend Performance Materials: Ascend, Samsung SDI reach settlement on Trinohex Ultra patent invalidation proceedings

HOUSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials and Samsung SDI have reached an agreement to end their ongoing global patent invalidation proceedings and enter into a patent license agreement regarding the sale and use of lithium-ion battery additives. Such additives include 1,3,6-hexanetricarbonitrile (HTCN), which is manufactured and sold by Ascend as Trinohex Ultra.

As part of the agreement, Samsung SDI retains its U.S. patent no. 9,819,057, continues to hold patents in any remaining jurisdictions and grants Ascend a non-exclusive license under these patents. The specific terms and conditions of the agreement remain confidential.

A unique, non-hazardous nitrile, Trinohex Ultra is used to significantly improve battery life, safety and overall performance across cathode chemistries and voltages, even in extreme conditions.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

