Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences MedTech Investor Forum. Management will present virtually at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section of the website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements which include, or may include, words such as "will", "believe", "future", "expect", "foreseeable", "expected", "to be", "estimated", "assumes", "would provide", and other similar expressions (or their negative). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about our participation in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences MedTech Investor Forum.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as at their dates. Stevanato Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of these factors. Further, Stevanato Group cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005923/en/

Contacts:

Media

Stevanato Group

media@stevanatogroup.com

Investor Relations

Lisa Miles

lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com