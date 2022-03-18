- (PLX AI) - Fuchs Petrolub FY sales EUR 2,871 million vs. estimate EUR 2,820 million.
- • FY EBIT EUR 363 million vs. estimate EUR 356 million
- • FY net income EUR 254 million vs. estimate EUR 254 million
- • Outlook FY 2022 EBIT EUR 360-390 million
- • Outlook FY 2022 sales EUR 3,000-3,300 million; consensus EUR 2,950 million
- • This growth is forecasted mainly based on a further rise in business volume, but also taking account of further increases in sales prices
- • Dividend increase by 4% to EUR 1.03 per preference and EUR 1.02 per ordinary share
