Freitag, 18.03.2022
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
WKN: A2QBSP ISIN: NO0010890312 Ticker-Symbol: 3SA0 
Tradegate
17.03.22
20:02 Uhr
0,272 Euro
+0,003
+1,12 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2520,28007:00
0,2650,27307:35
PR Newswire
18.03.2022 | 07:22
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Offshore Wind AS: 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report Published

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Offshore Wind AS hereby publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report.

The report is attached and also available at www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Lanza Knudsen, media contact, +47 48 44 24 26, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com

Christian Yggeseth, investor contact, +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind-as--2021-annual-and-sustainability-report-published,c3527448

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20224/3527448/1550152.pdf

Aker Offshore Wind - Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

© 2022 PR Newswire
