Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QBSP ISIN: NO0010890312 Ticker-Symbol: 3SA0 
Tradegate
17.03.22
20:02 Uhr
0,272 Euro
+0,003
+1,12 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2520,28007:00
0,2650,27307:35
PR Newswire
18.03.2022 | 07:28
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Offshore Wind AS: Notice of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker Offshore Wind AS will be held on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at CET 1400, as a virtual meeting, where the agenda includes the election of new auditor.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 18 April 2022 at CET 1400.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Notice Annual General Meeting 2022
  • Proxy forms Annual General Meeting 2022
  • Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022
  • Recommendation on Selection of Auditor

All documents to be processed in the meeting are available at www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Maria Lanza Knudsen, media contact, +47 48 44 24 26, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com

Christian Yggeseth, investor contact, +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind-as--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3527451

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20224/3527451/1550162.pdf

Aker Offshore Wind - Notice Annual General Meeting 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3527451/a60b4196f53f5f30.pdf

Aker Offshore Wind - Proxy forms Annual General Meeting 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3527451/b0a4a6c69395fdf5.pdf

Aker Offshore Wind - Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3527451/ac761fdd7688e6bb.pdf

Aker Offshore Wind - Recommendation on Selection of Auditor

AKER OFFSHORE WIND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.