- (PLX AI) - Telenor says sale of Telenor Myanmar approved by Myanmar authorities.
- • Final regulatory approval to the sale of Telenor Myanmar to M1 Group
- • Myanmar authorities made it a condition that M1 Group should have a local partner in the ownership of Telenor Myanmar after the transaction between Telenor and M1 closes
- • Telenor has to leave Myanmar to be able to adhere to our own values on human rights and responsible business, company says
TELENOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de