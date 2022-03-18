

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF.PK), a manufacturer of lubricants and related specialty products, Friday reported that its fiscal 2021 earnings after tax grew 15 percent to 254 million euros from last year's 221 million euros.



Earnings per share went up to 1.82 euros from 1.58 euros a year ago. EBIT of 363 million euros climbed 16 percent year-on-year, and adjusted EBIT was 354 million euros, up 17 percent.



Sales revenues increased 21 percent to 2.87 billion euros from prior year's 2.38 billion euros.



Further, FUCHS proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend for fiscal 2021 be increased by 4 percent, to 1.03 euros per preference share and 1.02 euros per ordinary share.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects sales revenues between 3.0 billion euros and 3.3 billion euros and EBIT between 360 million euros and 390 million euros, subject to effects from the Russian invasion into the Ukraine



The company currently anticipates organic growth in sales revenues.



The company added that it achieved further milestones with FUCHS2025.







