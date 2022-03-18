Aker ASA: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker ASA's shares

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As fulfilment of rights acquired under the 2021 bonus program for employees in Aker ASA ("Aker"), the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker have received bonus shares.

The shares have a lock-in period of three years. Upon allocation, the value of the shares was set to NOK 580.25, which corresponds to the three-day average, volume-weighted price of Aker's share starting Monday 14 March 2022, to which a 20 per cent discount was applied.

The bonus shares in Aker were distributed as follows:

Svein Oskar Stoknes , Chief Financial Officer, has received 1,166 bonus shares. Mr. Stoknes' total shareholding in Aker after the allocation will be 7,786 shares.



Lene Landøy, Investment Director, has received 411 bonus shares. Mrs. Landøy's total shareholding after the allocation will be 411 shares.

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, has received 224 bonus shares. Mr. Bjørni's total shareholding after the allocation will be 609 shares.

Atle Kigen , Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, has received 318 bonus shares. Mr. Kigen's total shareholding after the allocation will be 10,770 shares.

Charlotte Håkonsen, General Counsel, has received 1,069 bonus shares. Mrs. Håkonsen's total shareholding after the allocation will be 1,069 shares.

Lars Kristian Kildahl , CFO in The Resource Group TRG AS, has received 623 bonus shares in Aker. Mr. Kildahl's total shareholding after the allocation will be 5,643 shares.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

The allocated bonus shares are drawn from the Company's holdings of own shares.

Following the allocation, the Company will hold a total of 25,233 own shares.

For further information, please contact:



Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 924 22 106

E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

