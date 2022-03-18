Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912028 ISIN: SE0000119299 Ticker-Symbol: EA5B 
Berlin
17.03.22
08:06 Uhr
12,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2022 | 07:41
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Elanders publishes the 2021 Annual Report

Today, Friday March 18, 2022, Elanders is publishing its Annual Report for 2021 on the company website www.elanders.com.

The Annual Report is distributed by mail to those shareholders who have actively ordered a printed version, certain customers and other interested parties.

Elanders AB (publ)

For further information please contact:
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on 18 March 2022.

Attachment

  • 2022-03-18 Elanders Pressrelease - Elanders publishes the 2021 Annual Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c9b74a55-e7c5-445d-a0c6-9028c1b823da)

ELANDERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.