BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 18 March 2022 its issued share capital consisted of 103,209,864 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: nil).

Shareholders should use 103,209,864 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:



Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639



18 March 2022