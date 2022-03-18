Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

18 March 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 17 March 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 120,535 Weighted average purchase price paid : 419.9822 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 420 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 419.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 166,381 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,925,042, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 17 March 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 217 420.00 10:00:51 00057764293TRLO0 LSE 201 420.00 10:07:52 00057764810TRLO0 LSE 27 420.00 10:07:52 00057764809TRLO0 LSE 25 420.00 10:07:52 00057764808TRLO0 LSE 103 420.00 10:07:52 00057764807TRLO0 LSE 46 420.00 10:07:52 00057764806TRLO0 LSE 50 420.00 10:07:52 00057764805TRLO0 LSE 287 420.00 10:07:52 00057764803TRLO0 LSE 551 420.00 10:07:52 00057764802TRLO0 LSE 645 420.00 10:07:52 00057764801TRLO0 LSE 1157 420.00 10:07:52 00057764817TRLO0 LSE 1296 420.00 10:07:52 00057764816TRLO0 LSE 611 420.00 10:07:52 00057764815TRLO0 LSE 80 420.00 10:07:52 00057764814TRLO0 LSE 1194 420.00 10:07:52 00057764818TRLO0 LSE 233 420.00 12:17:56 00057771287TRLO0 LSE 995 420.00 12:17:56 00057771286TRLO0 LSE 300 420.00 12:17:56 00057771285TRLO0 LSE 96 420.00 12:17:56 00057771284TRLO0 LSE 645 420.00 12:17:56 00057771283TRLO0 LSE 81 420.00 12:17:56 00057771282TRLO0 LSE 10 420.00 12:17:56 00057771281TRLO0 LSE 290 420.00 12:17:56 00057771280TRLO0 LSE 900 420.00 12:17:56 00057771279TRLO0 LSE 202 420.00 12:17:56 00057771278TRLO0 LSE 398 420.00 12:17:56 00057771277TRLO0 LSE 645 420.00 12:17:56 00057771276TRLO0 LSE 953 420.00 12:17:56 00057771275TRLO0 LSE 247 420.00 12:17:56 00057771274TRLO0 LSE 378 420.00 12:17:56 00057771273TRLO0 LSE 1422 420.00 12:17:56 00057771272TRLO0 LSE 75000 420.00 12:18:08 00057771293TRLO0 LSE 1301 419.50 12:29:31 00057771723TRLO0 LSE 1272 419.50 12:40:44 00057772140TRLO0 LSE 591 420.00 13:13:29 00057773589TRLO0 LSE 680 420.00 13:13:29 00057773590TRLO0 LSE 1189 420.00 13:31:29 00057774477TRLO0 LSE 118 420.00 14:14:45 00057777018TRLO0 LSE 1214 420.00 14:14:45 00057777019TRLO0 LSE 10 420.00 14:14:45 00057777020TRLO0 LSE 1167 420.00 14:14:45 00057777021TRLO0 LSE 301 420.00 14:14:45 00057777022TRLO0 LSE 300 420.00 14:14:45 00057777023TRLO0 LSE 300 420.00 14:14:45 00057777024TRLO0 LSE 300 420.00 14:14:45 00057777025TRLO0 LSE 170 420.00 14:14:45 00057777026TRLO0 LSE 646 420.00 14:14:45 00057777027TRLO0 LSE 263 420.00 15:07:27 00057780720TRLO0 LSE 10927 420.00 15:07:27 00057780721TRLO0 LSE 1233 420.00 15:07:27 00057780722TRLO0 LSE 1168 420.00 15:07:27 00057780723TRLO0 LSE 1393 420.00 15:07:27 00057780724TRLO0 LSE 1201 420.00 15:07:27 00057780725TRLO0 LSE 492 419.50 15:07:27 00057780739TRLO0 LSE 622 419.50 15:07:27 00057780738TRLO0 LSE 612 419.50 15:07:27 00057780737TRLO0 LSE 276 420.00 15:07:27 00057780740TRLO0 LSE 400 420.00 15:07:27 00057780741TRLO0 LSE 201 420.00 15:07:27 00057780742TRLO0 LSE 307 420.00 15:07:27 00057780743TRLO0 LSE 277 420.00 15:30:12 00057782555TRLO0 LSE 300 420.00 15:30:12 00057782556TRLO0 LSE 644 420.00 15:30:12 00057782557TRLO0 LSE 1375 420.00 15:30:12 00057782558TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

