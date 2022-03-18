Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
18.03.22
09:16 Uhr
5,050 Euro
-0,050
-0,98 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9635,13709:32
PR Newswire
18.03.2022 | 08:04
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 17

18 March 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 17 March 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 120,535
Weighted average purchase price paid: 419.9822 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 420 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 419.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 166,381 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,925,042, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 17 March 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
217420.00 10:00:5100057764293TRLO0LSE
201420.00 10:07:5200057764810TRLO0LSE
27420.00 10:07:5200057764809TRLO0LSE
25420.00 10:07:5200057764808TRLO0LSE
103420.00 10:07:5200057764807TRLO0LSE
46420.00 10:07:5200057764806TRLO0LSE
50420.00 10:07:5200057764805TRLO0LSE
287420.00 10:07:5200057764803TRLO0LSE
551420.00 10:07:5200057764802TRLO0LSE
645420.00 10:07:5200057764801TRLO0LSE
1157420.00 10:07:5200057764817TRLO0LSE
1296420.00 10:07:5200057764816TRLO0LSE
611420.00 10:07:5200057764815TRLO0LSE
80420.00 10:07:5200057764814TRLO0LSE
1194420.00 10:07:5200057764818TRLO0LSE
233420.00 12:17:5600057771287TRLO0LSE
995420.00 12:17:5600057771286TRLO0LSE
300420.00 12:17:5600057771285TRLO0LSE
96420.00 12:17:5600057771284TRLO0LSE
645420.00 12:17:5600057771283TRLO0LSE
81420.00 12:17:5600057771282TRLO0LSE
10420.00 12:17:5600057771281TRLO0LSE
290420.00 12:17:5600057771280TRLO0LSE
900420.00 12:17:5600057771279TRLO0LSE
202420.00 12:17:5600057771278TRLO0LSE
398420.00 12:17:5600057771277TRLO0LSE
645420.00 12:17:5600057771276TRLO0LSE
953420.00 12:17:5600057771275TRLO0LSE
247420.00 12:17:5600057771274TRLO0LSE
378420.00 12:17:5600057771273TRLO0LSE
1422420.00 12:17:5600057771272TRLO0LSE
75000420.00 12:18:0800057771293TRLO0LSE
1301419.50 12:29:3100057771723TRLO0LSE
1272419.50 12:40:4400057772140TRLO0LSE
591420.00 13:13:2900057773589TRLO0LSE
680420.00 13:13:2900057773590TRLO0LSE
1189420.00 13:31:2900057774477TRLO0LSE
118420.00 14:14:4500057777018TRLO0LSE
1214420.00 14:14:4500057777019TRLO0LSE
10420.00 14:14:4500057777020TRLO0LSE
1167420.00 14:14:4500057777021TRLO0LSE
301420.00 14:14:4500057777022TRLO0LSE
300420.00 14:14:4500057777023TRLO0LSE
300420.00 14:14:4500057777024TRLO0LSE
300420.00 14:14:4500057777025TRLO0LSE
170420.00 14:14:4500057777026TRLO0LSE
646420.00 14:14:4500057777027TRLO0LSE
263420.00 15:07:2700057780720TRLO0LSE
10927420.00 15:07:2700057780721TRLO0LSE
1233420.00 15:07:2700057780722TRLO0LSE
1168420.00 15:07:2700057780723TRLO0LSE
1393420.00 15:07:2700057780724TRLO0LSE
1201420.00 15:07:2700057780725TRLO0LSE
492419.50 15:07:2700057780739TRLO0LSE
622419.50 15:07:2700057780738TRLO0LSE
612419.50 15:07:2700057780737TRLO0LSE
276420.00 15:07:2700057780740TRLO0LSE
400420.00 15:07:2700057780741TRLO0LSE
201420.00 15:07:2700057780742TRLO0LSE
307420.00 15:07:2700057780743TRLO0LSE
277420.00 15:30:1200057782555TRLO0LSE
300420.00 15:30:1200057782556TRLO0LSE
644420.00 15:30:1200057782557TRLO0LSE
1375420.00 15:30:1200057782558TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.