The Slate solar and storage project began development in 2015 and is now one of the largest facilities of its kind in California.From pv magazine USA The renewable power division of Goldman Sachs said that it has started commercial operations at the Slate solar and energy storage project in California. The 390MW solar and 140.25MW/561MWh battery storage facility is one of the largest in the state. The project, which began development in 2015, was originally developed by Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of PV manufacturer Canadian Solar. The Kings County solar facility has five power purchase agreements ...

