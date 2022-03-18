Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")

The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Catherine Halligan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non Executive Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The purchase of Ordinary Shares of 10p each c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $142.2272 300

USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $42,668.16 e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

(0118 927 3800)

March 18, 2022

