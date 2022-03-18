DJ Polymetal: Board appointments

Board appointments

Polymetal announces appointments to its Board of Directors.

Polymetal announces that Janat Berdalina, Steven Dashevsky, Evgueni Konovalenko and Paul J. Ostling, have been appointed to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors with effect from 17 March 2022. Following these appointments, the Board will consist of seven members, of which five are independent non-executive directors.

Janat Berdalina

Ms Berdalina is an audit, reporting, tax and management consulting professional. She was a Co-shareholder, Managing Partner and President of KPMG in Kazakhstan and Central Asia as well as a Board Member of KPMG in the CIS for more than a decade. Janat also held Independent Director positions at several Kazakh entities including Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, KazTransGas, Kazpost. She was an executive at the Foreign Investors' Council in Kazakhstan and actively participated in the development of the Tax Code and the Law on Auditing in the country. Janat is engaged in education work as the Chairwoman of Board of trustees of Alma University (Kazakhstan), a partner of Arizona state university (USA). Ms Berdalina holds an Executive MBA from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees, France, a degree in economics from the Academy of Management, Almaty, Kazakhstan and a degree in international business from Bristol University, UK.

Steven Dashevsky

Mr Dashevsky is an investment professional with more than 20 years of experience in financial markets. Mr Dashevsky works as the Chief Executive Officer of D&P Advisors LLP, a UK-based, FCA-regulated investment management company. Prior to founding D&P Advisors LLP, Mr Dashevsky held various senior management positions in leading financial services firms.

Evgueni Konovalenko

Mr Konovalenko has extensive experience in investment banking and since 2005 has held various executive positions in Renaissance Capital, including current role of Managing Director, Head of International Equities and FICC Sales. Prior to joining Renaissance Capital, he worked at UBS London as Vice President, Structured Products Group. Mr Konovalenko holds BA in Economics from Columbia College of Columbia University, New York, NY, USA, and MBA from Solvay Business School, University Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Brussels, Belgium.

Paul J. Ostling

Paul J. Ostling is a seasoned executive with a more than 40 years of experience. In a career spanning thirty years with E&Y, he was one of the architects of E&Y's businesses in Russia and Eastern Europe from 1991; and, ultimately, as the Global Executive Partner (1994-2003) and Global COO (2003-2007), the developer of E&Y's unifying global governance and rewards system. After leaving E&Y in 2007, he has served on a number of boards of directors and run several companies.

Previous directorships:

-- Urakali (MOEX), Senior Independent Non-Executive Director (2011-2022 resigned), Chairman Audit Committee,Chairman of Remuneration and Positions Committee.

-- JKX Oil & Gas PLC (LSE), Chairman of Board of Directors (2015-2018).

There is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 of the United Kingdom Listing Rules in respect of the above appointments.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Timofey Kulakov Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

