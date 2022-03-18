Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Letzter Tag vor großer Meldung? Heute 21 x Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JEJF ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34 Ticker-Symbol: LS4C 
Tradegate
17.03.22
13:15 Uhr
93,88 Euro
+0,10
+0,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,8893,4009:51
92,0893,4009:51
Dow Jones News
18.03.2022 | 08:31
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One Heritage Group plc: Admission of Corporate Bond onto the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Admission of Corporate Bond onto the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Admission of Corporate Bond onto the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange 18-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18 March 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Admission of Corporate Bond onto the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that, following on from the announcement on 14 March 2022, a GBP1.5 million unsecured corporate bond has been admitted to the Standard Segment of the Official List and has begun trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  149885 
EQS News ID:  1305845 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305845&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.