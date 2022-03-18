DJ One Heritage Group plc: Admission of Corporate Bond onto the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Admission of Corporate Bond onto the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange 18-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

18 March 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Admission of Corporate Bond onto the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that, following on from the announcement on 14 March 2022, a GBP1.5 million unsecured corporate bond has been admitted to the Standard Segment of the Official List and has begun trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

