Stanford University is flipping the switch on a 88MW solar array this week, marking a major milestone toward its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.From pv magazine USA The solar generating station that went online this week will bring Stanford University to an 80% reduction in campus greenhouse gas emissions, as part of a complete overhaul of the university's entire energy system, and it brings the university to 100% renewable electricity. This milestone of 100% renewable electricity is a major step toward our goal of net zero emissions by 2050. Stanford has worked to transform its campus into ...

