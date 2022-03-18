

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Values Plc. (FEV.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year ended 31 December 2021 climbed to 282.34 million pounds or 68.65 pence per share from 106.39 million pounds or 25.86 pence per share in the previous year.



Gains on investments surged to 221.09 million pounds from 89.66 million pounds in the prior year.



The company said its board recommended a final dividend of 4.18 pence which together with the interim dividend payment of 2.65 pence per share (totalling 6.83 pence) represents an increase of 5.1% over the total dividend of 6.50 pence paid in the prior year.







