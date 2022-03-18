Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Letzter Tag vor großer Meldung? Heute 21 x Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.03.2022 | 09:28
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMC PICTURES: The Third Installment of the National Day Celebration trilogy, My Country, My Parents, Debuts in European Theatres

BEIJING, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, 2022, Chinese anthology film, My Country, My Parents, critically acclaimed by moviegoers and a strong driver of box office revenue in mainland China, is scheduled to be re-released in North America, Australia and New Zealand, and to make its debut on European screens. The film, co-directed by Wu Jing, Zhang Ziyi, Xu Zheng and Shen Teng, will open in movie theatres across the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg from March 26.

From the perspective of home and country, the film focuses on four Chinese families in different eras, paying homage to past generations who have contributed to China's revolution and development. The film adopts a unique, poetic storytelling approach that will bring back for many in the audience intimate memories of the process by which China got to where it is today, alongside the importance of the ordinary and great parental affection between every generation.

CMC Pictures, the overseas distributor of My Country, My Parents, has a global distribution and marketing network covering 5 continents, 103 countries and 281 cities, making it the largest distribution platform for Chinese language films outside of the home market. CMC Pictures said in an announcement that it will continue to help China's important filmmakers establish a global footprint, adding that, wherever there is a Chinese community, CMC Pictures will be there as well.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1769190/image1.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.