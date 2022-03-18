DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2022 / 09:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 138.6349

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6648673

CODE: JPNL LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 149906 EQS News ID: 1306035 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1306035&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2022 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)