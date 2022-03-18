DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2022 / 09:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.5093
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5007316
CODE: LESG LN
ISIN: LU1769088581
ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 149974 EQS News ID: 1306171 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
