DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE (CH5) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE
DEALING DATE: 17/03/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 349.7928
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 164406
CODE: CH5
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010688192 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 Sequence No.: 150047 EQS News ID: 1306325 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1306325&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 18, 2022 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)