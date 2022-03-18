DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.652

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5561189

CODE: GENY LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

ISIN: LU2023678449

