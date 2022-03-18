Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.03.2022
Corona: CORONA CONTINUES COMMITMENT TO PROTECTING PARADISE BY HOSTING FIRST-EVER GLOBAL PLASTIC FISHING TOURNAMENT

Timed to Global Recycling Day, Corona's global fishing event recycled five tons of plastic debris from waters worldwide while aiming to generate a second source of income for fisherpeople

LONDON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on Global Recycling Day, global beer brand Corona revealed the results of their first global Plastic Fishing Tournament, a series of events held around the world to remove plastic debris from the ocean and raise awareness about marine plastic pollution. The events held in Mexico, China, Brazil and Israel compensated local fisherpeople for their plastic debris hauls and connected fisherpeople in the region with a local recycling center to collect and recycle plastic debris found in the ocean aiming to provide a new way of generating income.