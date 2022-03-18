- (PLX AI) - Saab shares rose 1% as Bank of America analysts lifted their price target on the stock and reiterated a buy recommendation.
- • Price target raised to SEK 400 from SEK 372
- • Saab is likely to benefit from strong exposure to the Swedish defense budget, while also making good progress on large programs like the Gripen fighter, BofA said
- • Short-term benefits will mostly involve higher service and spare parts as well as higher orders of already existing and quick-to-manufacture equipment to refill inventory gaps of weapons sent to Ukraine
- • NOTE: Saab sub-supplier Kebni announced yesterday a supplementary order from Saab for NLAW missile components
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de