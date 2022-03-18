Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NORDEA BANK ABP: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 3/18/2022 SHARES NORDEA BANK ABP: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Nordea Bank Abp has invalidated 32,665,816 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on 3/18/2022. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of 3/21/2022. Identifiers of Nordea Bank Abp's share: Trading code: NDA FI ISIN code: FI4000297767 Orderbook id: 150235 Number of shares: 3,860,317,333 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260