Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

The number of shares of Nordea Bank Abp will be reduced as per 21 March 2022. ISIN FI4000297767 ------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Bank Abp ------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,892,983,149 shares ------------------------------------------- Change: 32.665.816 shares ------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3.860.317.333 shares ------------------------------------------- Short name: NDA DK ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 160271 ------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66