A Place Where Student Athletes Can Finally be Athlete Students: Combine Academy is one of the Most Recognizable and Accomplished Sports Institutions in America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / At a traditional school, students are focused on following a traditional pathway that focuses on getting good grades in order to get into college and find a good job afterwards. However, that is often not the direction that many students want to go, particularly student athletes. Without proper dedication and development in their sport by the school, however, they often have to look elsewhere for their sports related passions. This is where Combine Academy is different.

The story behind Combine Academy is one very similar to the crisis explained above. Combine academy was created to give the athlete students a place to learn and to play so that they could be athlete students instead of student athletes.

What was once a basketball training academy for the two aspiring entrepreneurs, has now turned into an International Boarding School, Sports Performance Institute, and Commercial Real Estate portfolio next to none in the United States. Combine Academy sits on over 51 acres with over 100,000 square feet of buildings, just outside Charlotte, NC in the popular Lincolnton suburb. Offering 4 primary sports among the 9th Grade-Post Graduate enrollment, Combine is nationally ranked in Basketball, Baseball, and Soccer as well as ranked #1 overall in the state of North Carolina in each of those sports. A global powerhouse brand in the sports education space is what Baize and Booker have built.

The way that it was done was through creating a culture. Run by former student athletes themselves, the founders of Combine Academy know what it is like to be a student athlete, so they designed a whole school based around the idea with staff that could relate to students directly.

Combine Academy has risen to national acclaim in the past 3 years as one of the only High Schools with 3 nationally ranked sports. Combine also prides itself on its rich diversity, hosting foreign students from over 40 different countries and all 50 of the United States.

Their enrollment is incredibly culturally diverse, which allowed for them to accumulate talent on a global level and quickly ignite a nationally competitive organization.

It was important for the team to give opportunities to young men that didn't grow up with the best financial background or highest amount of collegiate exposure, as many of the staff at Combine academy also had similar experience. In fact, their two original founders, Jonah Baize and Trevor Booker are no stranger to difficult financial times.

Booker went on to have a standout career at Clemson University and was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, followed by 8 successful years in the NBA. Simultaneously Baize went on to ignite their business portfolio soon after graduating from Clemson with honors.

Recently Combine Academy has been ranked 9th nationally on the latest MaxPreps HS Basketball polls, but what is the claim to fame for the self-proclaimed GOATS (the school mascot)? College and career placement! The team at Combine Academy have made placing student-athletes in college scholarships and careers, their school's number 1 priority. In addition, they launched the Future Leaders Initiative at Combine to encourage and cultivate different career opportunities for their graduates.

Viewed as a more boutique style IMG Academy, Combine Academy is growing at a pace that is difficult to comprehend. They have more students on our waiting list than are actually enrolled in the school, so they are making growth plans to accommodate the heightened, exciting demand.

The next time you're analyzing the top scholastic sports programs in the country, keep an eye out for the GOATS of Combine Academy, they are indeed, a trending topic.

To keep up with all that Combine Academy is doing, check out their website here .

