

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada's Cavendish Farms Corp. is recalling 441 cases of its 42.3 oz packages of Original Hash Brown Patties citing undeclared wheat, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The product comes in a 42.3 oz package with the UPC code 0 56210 34217 1 and a best before date of 2024 FE 01 stamped on the side.



The recalled Original Hash Brown Patties were sold in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.



They were sold in retail supermarkets that are part of the Wakefern Food Corp. cooperative which include ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer and Fairway Market. The stores have removed the product from shelves.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered the product contained wheat and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. Cavendish Farms was notified by a supplier about the issue, which has since been corrected.



The FDA noted that people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease may get serious allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.



However, the company has not received any reports of confirmed illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged to dispose of or return the affected product to the location where they were purchased.







