

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production increased more than expected in February, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation eased in February.



Industrial production grew 17.6 percent annually in February. Economists had expected a growth of 16.6 percent.



Manufacturing output rose 15.8 percent yearly in February and mining and quarrying output gained 19.6 percent.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output and water supply gained by 37.7 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial output rose 3.6 percent in February.



Producer prices increased 15.9 percent annually in February, after a 16.1 percent rise in January, the statistical office said. Economists had forecast a 15.1 percent growth.



Prices in mining and quarrying grew 22.3 percent and prices in manufacturing climbed 14.2 percent.



Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and air conditioning, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices gained by 26.6 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in February, after a 2.4 percent growth in the prior month.







