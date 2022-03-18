

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP plc (BP, BP.L) disclosed in its annual report that its Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney received a 2021 total remuneration of 4.46 million pounds that was more than doubled from 1.74 million pounds in 2020. The 2021 total remuneration included an annual bonus of 2.4 million pounds.



Bernard Looney's 2021 salary increased to 1.34 million pounds from 1.30 million pounds in the previous year.



The company's Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss earned 2.4 million pounds in 2021 up from 623 thousand pounds in 2020.







