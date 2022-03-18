Anzeige
Freitag, 18.03.2022

WKN: DTR0CK ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8 
Xetra
18.03.22
15:20 Uhr
24,475 Euro
-0,605
-2,41 %
18.03.2022
DGAP-PVR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DJ DGAP-PVR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2022-03-18 / 14:57 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

Name:              Daimler Truck Holding AG 
 
 Street:             Fasanenweg 10 
 
 Postal code:          70771 
 
 City:              Leinfelden-Echterdingen 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X       Other reason: 
        exercise of instruments 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 14 March 2022 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                0.01 %           4.98 %    4.99 %              822951882 
 
 Previous             0.05 %           4.98 %    5.03 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000DTR0CK8        0     103305     0.00 %     0.01 % 
 
 Total          103305            0.01 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument           Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion   Voting rights Voting rights 
                    date          period             absolute      in % 
 
 Equity Call Option           From 18.03.2022 to   at any time           8431000     1.02 % 
                    20.12.2024 
 
 Right of recall over securities    at any time      at any time            529597     0.06 % 
 lending agreements 
 
 Equity Call Option           15.12.2023       at any time            100000     0.01 % 
 
                                Total              9060597     1.10 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument   Expiration or    Exercise or     Cash or physical    Voting rights Voting rights 
             maturity date    conversion period  settlement         absolute     in % 
 
 Equity Call Option   17.06.2022      at any time     Cash              39266      0 % 
 
 Equity Swap       From 10.11.2022 to  at any time     Cash             151490    0.02 % 
             20.02.2024 
 
 Retail Structured    29.03.2022      at any time     Cash               12      0 % 
 Product - Note 
 
 Compound Option     From 29.03.2022 to  at any time     Cash              10364      0 % 
             22.01.2026 
 
 Equity Put Option    From 18.03.2022 to  at any time     Physical           3420000    0.42 % 
             19.12.2025 
 
 Equity Call Option   From 24.10.2022 to  at any time     Cash             1527161    0.19 % 
             02.05.2023 
 
 Equity Put Option    From 24.10.2022 to  at any time     Cash             964867    0.12 % 
             02.05.2023 
 
 Equity Call Option   21.02.2024      at any time     Physical           5469948    0.66 % 
 
 Equity Call Option   21.02.2024      at any time     Physical           8259960    1.00 % 
 
 Equity Call Option   27.02.2025      at any time     Physical          12088924    1.47 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*   21.02.2024      at any time     Physical           5469948    0.66 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*   21.02.2024      at any time     Physical           8259960    1.00 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*   27.02.2025      at any time     Physical          12088924    1.47 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*   15.12.2023      at any time     Physical           100000    0.01 % 
 
                                  Total            31931992    3.88 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
 Name            % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments  Total of both (if at 
                   least 3% or more)        (if at least 5% or more)    least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                   %                    %            % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital               %                    %            % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic               %                    %            % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital               %                    %            % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                   %                    %            % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital               %                    %            % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic               %                    %            % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC              %                    %            % 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                   %                    %            % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings               %                    %            % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                   %                    %            % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments             %                    %            % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                %                    %            % 
 International plc 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                   %                    %            % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital               %                    %            % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic               %                    %            % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC              %                    %            % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services                %                    %            % 
 Corp. 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                   %                    %            % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital               %                    %            % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic               %                    %            % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.              %                    %            % 
 
 -                          %                    %            %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2022 09:57 ET (13:57 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
