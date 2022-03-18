DGAP-PVR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release -2

DJ DGAP-PVR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2022-03-18 / 14:57 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: Daimler Truck Holding AG Street: Fasanenweg 10 Postal code: 70771 City: Leinfelden-Echterdingen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: exercise of instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 March 2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.01 % 4.98 % 4.99 % 822951882 Previous 0.05 % 4.98 % 5.03 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000DTR0CK8 0 103305 0.00 % 0.01 % Total 103305 0.01 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Equity Call Option From 18.03.2022 to at any time 8431000 1.02 % 20.12.2024 Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 529597 0.06 % lending agreements Equity Call Option 15.12.2023 at any time 100000 0.01 % Total 9060597 1.10 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % Equity Call Option 17.06.2022 at any time Cash 39266 0 % Equity Swap From 10.11.2022 to at any time Cash 151490 0.02 % 20.02.2024 Retail Structured 29.03.2022 at any time Cash 12 0 % Product - Note Compound Option From 29.03.2022 to at any time Cash 10364 0 % 22.01.2026 Equity Put Option From 18.03.2022 to at any time Physical 3420000 0.42 % 19.12.2025 Equity Call Option From 24.10.2022 to at any time Cash 1527161 0.19 % 02.05.2023 Equity Put Option From 24.10.2022 to at any time Cash 964867 0.12 % 02.05.2023 Equity Call Option 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 5469948 0.66 % Equity Call Option 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 8259960 1.00 % Equity Call Option 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 12088924 1.47 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 5469948 0.66 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 8259960 1.00 % Equity Put Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 12088924 1.47 % Equity Put Option* 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 100000 0.01 % Total 31931992 3.88 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Services LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services % % % Corp. - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % % - % % %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2022 09:57 ET (13:57 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release -2-

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley International Finance S. % % % A. - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 3.15% of the voting rights in Daimler Truck Holding AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. Date 18 March 2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2022-03-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG Fasanenweg 10 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen Germany Internet: www.daimlertruck.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1306785 2022-03-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1306785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2022 09:57 ET (13:57 GMT)