In other news, Canadian Solar revealed it shipped 14.5 GW of solar modules in 2021 and China Power said it installed 1.22 GW more solar generation capacity last year.Module manufacturer Jolywood Solar announced on Wednesday that it signed a strategic cooperation and investment agreement with the government of Taiyuan City, in China's Shanxi Province, to build a silicon metal and polysilicon factory. The total investment should amount to around RMB14 billion ($2.22 billion). The new manufacturing plant will have an annual production capacity of 200,000 MT for silicon metal and 100,000 MTs for ...

