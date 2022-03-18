Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Letzter Tag vor großer Meldung? Heute 21 x Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPFW ISIN: DK0061417144 Ticker-Symbol: 8XT 
Frankfurt
18.03.22
09:16 Uhr
0,298 Euro
-0,001
-0,33 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXCOM A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXCOM A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.03.2022 | 16:53
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN           Name

DK0061417144  Nexcom



The company is is given observation status because the company's annual report
describes that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on
the company's ability to continue as a going concern. 

According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 17 March 2022 .





___________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77
04 56.
NEXCOM A/S-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.