First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061417144 Nexcom The company is is given observation status because the company's annual report describes that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 17 March 2022 . ___________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56.