According to the Korea-based photovoltaic manufacturer, the court of appeal in The Hague has extended the cross-border injunction against Longi. It now applies in eleven countries in which Longi is not allowed to sell the solar modules affected by the patent litigation, Hanwha Q-Cells states.From pv magazine Germany South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q-Cells announced that the Dutch Court of Appeal in The Hague has upheld the cross-border injunction against Longi Netherlands Trading B.V. that was previously imposed in early October by the District Court of Rotterdam. According ...

