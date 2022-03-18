Elsewhere, the Danish government announced a plan to deploy up to 6 GW of electrolyzer capacity by 2030 and Germany and Norway agreed to conduct a feasibility study on large-scale hydrogen transport, including via pipeline.Representatives of Siemens Mobility and Bayerische Regiobahn (BRB) signed a leasing contract for the first hydrogen-powered train in Bavaria. "The two-car hydrogen-powered trainset of the latest generation will be presented to the public in the spring of 2022. The train will be tested on the Augsburg-Füssen route, among others, beginning in mid-2023. Pilot operations in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...