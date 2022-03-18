Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (TSXV: APC) (FSE: 0E81) ("APC" or the "Company") announces that, it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval to amend the expiration of certain outstanding warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants' exercise price and original expiry date are detailed below. The Warrants expiry date is to be extended to September 30, 2022. The warrants to be amended do not include any warrants issued to finders or agents. No other terms of the warrants are to be amended and the exercise remains at $0.27.

Original Exercise Price Number Outstanding Original Expiry Date Warrants @ $0.27 3,091,000 March 27, 2022 Warrants @ $0.27 1,667,000 April 5, 2022 Warrants @ $0.27 2,559,073 April 13, 2022

Holders of warrants will not receive an amended warrant certificate and will be required to submit their original warrant certificate in order to exercise warrants.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation, through its subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc., has invented proprietary protein conjugation technology which enables the development of superior antibody-drug conjugates through improved site-specific labeling, drug-antibody ratio control and enabling of combination payloads. The technology has compelling pre-clinical data demonstrating improved homogeneity and increased in-vivo potency relative to current state of the art linker technology. The Company believes that the technology will enable the development of safer and more potent antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics and is pursuing licensing and partnership opportunities to advance development and create shareholder value.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation

Paul Woodward

President and CEO

Tel: 604 690-3797

http://www.advancedproteome.com

