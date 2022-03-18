Anzeige
Freitag, 18.03.2022

WKN: A0ESPU ISIN: US8808901081 Ticker-Symbol: T5Z 
Frankfurt
18.03.22
08:02 Uhr
38,200 Euro
+0,400
+1,06 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2022 | 21:20
94 Leser



Ternium S.A.: Ternium Declines to Improve Offer to Acquire Minority Participation in Ternium Mexico Owned by Ternium Argentina

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced that today its board of directors resolved to decline Ternium Argentina's request that Ternium considered improving the terms and conditions of its previously disclosed offer to acquire the minority participation in Ternium Mexico that Ternium does not own directly. Ternium will continue exploring options to streamline its corporate structure and add value to its shareholders.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

Contact:

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693760/Ternium-Declines-to-Improve-Offer-to-Acquire-Minority-Participation-in-Ternium-Mexico-Owned-by-Ternium-Argentina

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
