

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced on Friday that the U.S. FDA approved Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.



Opdualag is a fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab. Relatlimab is the third immune checkpoint inhibitor from Bristol Myers Squibb, adding to the Company's growing and differentiated oncology portfolio.



The company said the new drug, a LAG-3 antibody blocking antibody combination, will be sold under the brand name Opdualag.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de