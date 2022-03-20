

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to Russia's attack on Ukraine and its people, Baker Hughes (BKR) said it has suspended new investments for its Russia operations. The company is continuing to comply with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations.



'The crisis in Ukraine is of grave concern and we strongly support a diplomatic solution. We condemn violence and our hearts go out to the people and families of those impacted,' said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman & CEO of Baker Hughes.







