Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results



20.03.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Dear All,

Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), has reported its FY 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:

https://orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021



Orascom Development Holding FY 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 30th March at 7.00am CET.



