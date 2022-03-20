Immofinanz: Austrian based real estate company Immofinanz presents its new residential brand On Top Living at MIPIM, the world's biggest real estate fair in Cannes. Under this brand, Immofinanz will provide its tenants with up to 12,000 smart and sustainable apartments at affordable prices in the medium term. This complements the company's portfolio with another strong brand, after its successes with the flexible offices myhive, with the retail parks Stop Shop, and with the shopping centers of VIVO.Immofinanz: weekly performance: 0.17% Valneva: Valneva, a specialty vaccine company, announces that its Supervisory Board has renewed the term of office of the Company's Management Board members for an additional three years starting at the end of the Company's June 2022 Annual General ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...