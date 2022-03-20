Verbund: Utility group Verbund delivered a very strong performance in 2021. The financial year was marked by a huge rise in wholesale electricity prices in Europe, which are a key value driver for Verbunds's performance. Significant improvement in Verbund's results for financial year 2021 EBITDA was up 22.1% to Euro 1,579.0 mn. The Group result climbed by 38.3% to Euro 873.6 mn compared with the same period of the previous year. Verbund: weekly performance: 6.01% Immofinanz: Immofinanz is consistently expanding its leading role as Europe's largest retail park operator as part of its growth strategy. The number of STOP SHOPs will be increased by roughly 40% to 140 locations by 2024 based on selective acquisitions and new openings. In doing so, the company will also focus on Italy, ...

