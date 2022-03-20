

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) and the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan have reached agreement on a framework that provides for the reconstitution of the Reko Diq project in the country's Balochistan province, Barrick Gold said in a statement.



The project was suspended in 2011 due to a dispute over the legality of its licensing process. It hosts one of the world's largest undeveloped open pit copper-gold porphyry deposits.



The reconstituted project will be held 50% by Barrick and 50% by Pakistan stakeholders.



A separate agreement provides for Barrick's partner Antofagasta PLC to be replaced in the project by the Pakistani parties.



Barrick said it will be the operator of the project which will be granted a mining lease, exploration licence, surface rights and a mineral agreement stabilizing the fiscal regime applicable to the project for a specified period.







