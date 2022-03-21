Smiley Celebrates International Day of Happiness

SYDNEY, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception over 50 years ago, Smiley's mission has been to spread good news and positivity. Despite recent difficult times, Smiley has always believed in the power of a smile to help manifest a better future. On its 50th Anniversary year this mission remains.

Image: https://s3-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/mnr-s3-prod/0265/000475_smiley_sydney.jpg

Established by the United Nations General Assembly on 28 June 2012. The International Day of Happiness aims to make people around the world realise the importance of happiness within their lives.

Pursuing Smiley's goal to make the world a happier, kinder, more conscious place, Smiley Movement a non-profit community aims to inspire positive change in society addressing urgent societal and environmental problems. Smiley Movement provides a cross-media platform of news, videos, events and awards that connect the non-profit sector to the broader public to enlighten minds and empower people to take positive action.

Beaming the brand's iconic Smiley symbol at locations around the world, the Smiley will be shared with millions across London, Los Angeles, New York, Berlin, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Rome and Sydney.

Smiling is a universally powerful way to cultivate more gratitude, compassion, and loving energy across the world.

Smiling is the ultimate expression of empathy and also spreads joy to those around us. Our well-researched global Smile Index reveals that while people have been smiling 60% less, over 80% say smiling improves their sense of wellbeing.

Take the time to smile and stand as a force for good.