



Singapore, Mar 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has introduced the brand new online workshop - Renewable Power Finance for Non-Finance Professionals and it will be commencing live on the 20th of April 2022.This popular course is intended as a time-efficient primer for those from a non-financial background, who wish to better "read" financial models & analyses presented to them, and to understand the variables which most influence renewable power project investment decisions.Attendees will receive clear explanations of the common elements of a power project financial model, the key terminologies, and the changing economic and market context in which renewable power business plans must exist (and create financial returns).The course will highlight the key financial inputs and outputs, without swamping those who lack a financial background in unnecessary detail or complexity. It will thus enable people from a variety of non-finance job roles - from engineering to project development to marketing - to better understand how economic and investment considerations influence, and are influenced by, their own activities.A provided Excel cash flow model plus numerous other handouts will help with revision and cementation of learning long after the course has been completed.Course Sessions1. 'Reading' a project cash flow model2. Risks, returns, and the costs of finance3. The changing value of electricity4. Power project business cases and profitabilityAmong the key points to be addressed- Learn to speak the language of finance, to better interact with investors and business case developers- Understand how to 'read' a financial analysis sheet, without being swamped by the minutiae and detail- Take away an Excel cash flow sheet which you can use to revise and solidify your learning- Learn how project risks feed through to financing costs and energy price competitiveness- Analyse which internal project variables and external market factors are most important to financial outcomes- Explore the financial considerations of trends such as multiple revenue streams and energy storage- Examine the balances of risks and returns, at various stages in a project's life cycle- Understand the relevance of metrics such as 'LCOE', 'WACC' & 'DSCR' in business planning- Quantify how key market trends are impacting renewable power business cases, risks and returns