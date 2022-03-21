Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Julius Bär veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2021 sowie Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2021 und gibt Update zu Klimazielen



21.03.2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Zürich, 21. März 2022 - Die Julius Bär Gruppe veröffentlichte heute den Geschäftsbericht 2021 (einschliesslich Vergütungsbericht), den Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2021 sowie den Geschäftsbericht 2021 (Financial Statement IFRS) der Bank Julius Bär & Co. AG. Diese Dokumente sind online verfügbar unter www.juliusbaer.com/reports. Klimastrategie Der Nachhaltigkeitsbericht enthält eine detaillierte Übersicht über die neue Klimastrategie von Julius Bär, die vorsieht, bis zum Jahr 2030 Netto-Null-CO2-Emissionen im eigenen Betrieb zu erreichen. Dazu beitragen wird die Umstellung auf erneuerbare Energiequellen, die Reduktion von Geschäftsreisen, einschliesslich einer internen CO2-Abgabe von CHF 100 pro Tonne für Flugreisen, sowie die CO2-Entferung bei weiteren Emissionen. Für das Treasury, das Kredit- und das Hypothekargeschäft ist das Zwischenziel der Gruppe, die Emissionen bis 2030 um 20% zu reduzieren und in diesem Bereich bis 2050 das Netto-Null-Ziel zu erreichen. Philipp Rickenbacher, CEO von Julius Bär, sagte: «Unser Ansatz lautet ,Taten statt schöne Worte'. Deshalb ergreifen wir kurzfristig klare und pragmatische Massnahmen, die uns den Weg für die Erfüllung unserer langfristigen Verpflichtungen ebnen werden.» Kontakte Media Relations, Tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, Tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 Über Julius Bär Julius Bär ist die führende Schweizer Wealth-Management-Gruppe und eine erstklassige Marke in diesem globalen Sektor, ausgerichtet auf die persönliche Betreuung und Beratung anspruchsvoller Privatkunden. Unser gesamtes Handeln orientiert sich an unserem übergeordneten Ziel: Mehrwert zu schaffen, der über das Finanzielle hinausgeht. Per Ende 2021 beliefen sich die verwalteten Vermögen auf CHF 482 Milliarden. Die Bank Julius Bär & Co. AG, die renommierte Privatbank, deren Ursprünge bis ins Jahr 1890 zurückreichen, ist die wichtigste operative Gesellschaft der Julius Bär Gruppe AG, deren Aktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker-Symbol: BAER) kotiert und Teil des Swiss Leader Index (SLI) sind, der die 30 grössten und liquidesten Schweizer Aktien umfasst. Julius Bär ist in über 25 Ländern und an mehr als 60 Standorten präsent. Mit Hauptsitz in Zürich sind wir an wichtigen Standorten vertreten wie etwa in Dubai, Frankfurt, Genf, Hongkong, London, Luxemburg, Mailand, Mexiko-Stadt, Monaco, Montevideo, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapur und Tokio. Unsere kundenorientierte Ausrichtung, unsere objektive Beratung auf der Basis der offenen Produktplattform von Julius Bär, unsere solide finanzielle Basis sowie unsere unternehmerische Managementkultur machen uns zur internationalen Referenz im Wealth Management. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf unserer Website unter www.juliusbaer.com Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements This media release by Julius Baer Group Ltd. ('the Company') includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities and the industries in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using the words 'may', 'will', 'would', 'should', 'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'project', 'believe', 'seek', 'plan', 'predict', 'continue' and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company's ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung