Das Instrument 5D8 FR0010879056 DEINOVE EO-,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2022The instrument 5D8 FR0010879056 DEINOVE EO-,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2022Das Instrument 68C KYG2116J1085 CHINA CONCH VENT. HD -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2022The instrument 68C KYG2116J1085 CHINA CONCH VENT. HD -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2022Das Instrument KA6N SE0007464888 KARO PHARMA AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2022The instrument KA6N SE0007464888 KARO PHARMA AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2022Das Instrument A6C SG1Z70955880 ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2022The instrument A6C SG1Z70955880 ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2022Das Instrument 05G US34960W1062 FORTERRA INC DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2022The instrument 05G US34960W1062 FORTERRA INC DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2022Das Instrument UDB AU000000SXY7 SENEX ENERGY LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2022The instrument UDB AU000000SXY7 SENEX ENERGY LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2022Das Instrument 13M US56035L1044 MAIN STREET CAP.CP.DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2022The instrument 13M US56035L1044 MAIN STREET CAP.CP.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2022Das Instrument 9AS CH0024590272 ALSO HOLDING AG SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2022The instrument 9AS CH0024590272 ALSO HOLDING AG SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2022Das Instrument 5J5 SE0009889595 SENSEC HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2022The instrument 5J5 SE0009889595 SENSEC HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2022