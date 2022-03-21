BNG Bank consolidates position as market leader

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

More than half of loan requests in public domain met

Updated strategy takes shape following first impact measurement

Net interest income decreases, mainly due to failure to obtain TLTRO conditional bonus rate

Net profit up 7% to EUR 236 million

Long-term loan portfolio increases to EUR 87 billion

Dividend of EUR 127 million

Gita Salden, CEO BNG Bank: 'We showed that we are a reliable and sustainable partner to our clients in 2021, which was another challenging year. We took a proactive approach with them and succeeded in meeting over half of the requests in the public domain by providing loans on favourable terms. We are thus consolidating our position as a market leader. We are proud of this and want to keep improving our position so we can make an even greater impact with our clients.

We conducted an initial measurement of our clients' social impact. BNG Bank does this because we believe it is important to focus on what really matters and report on it. We are publishing this measurement simultaneously with our annual report and, starting in 2022, we will show each of our clients' annual progress on these indicators. We will also report specifically on the reduction of carbon emissions in our loan portfolio. The measurement conducted in the reporting year on the loan portfolio as of 31-12-20 shows that they have decreased. This is mainly a credit to our customers.'

Financial results

The net interest income in 2021 amounted to EUR 407 million, a decrease of EUR 70 million compared to 2020. EUR 57 million of this can be attributed to the fact that, due to a procedural error, BNG Bank did not comply with a reporting requirement on time to qualify for the 0.5% conditional bonus rate on the Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO). BNG Bank acknowledges and regrets the error made and has taken measures to prevent this from happening in the future. The bank is in dialogue with DNB to reach a proportionate outcome that does justice to the intention of the TLTRO and the fact that BNG Bank materially meets the conditions for allocation.

Even without taking into account the missed conditional bonus rate, the net interest income is lower than the previous year. This is a consequence of low interest rates, which have had a particularly negative effect on the net interest income on invested equity. On a structural basis, however, we consider the net interest income to be healthy and we are satisfied with the net profit. For the reporting year 2021, BNG Bank achieved a net profit of EUR 236 million, a 7% increase compared to 2020 (EUR 221 million). An important reason for this is the positive result of financial transactions of EUR 100 million due to market value changes. In 2020, this amounted to EUR 17 million negative.

New long-term lending amounted to EUR 12.8 billion, an increase of over 9% compared to 2020. The total long-term loan portfolio at the end of 2021 amounted to EUR 87 billion. This is a net increase in portfolio value of EUR 1.2 billion.

BNG Bank is a highly capitalised bank. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and Tier 1 ratio at the end of 2021 were 32% and 38% respectively. Rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P give BNG Bank the highest rating level. This makes BNG Bank one of the safest banks in the world. Our creditworthiness enabled us to attract funding in various currencies for the short and long term at attractive rates throughout the year.

BNG Bank proposes to distribute a dividend of EUR 127 million (EUR 2.28 per share) for 2021. This is 60% of the net profit remaining after deduction of the distribution to hybrid capital holders. The regular pay-out ratio of 50% has been adjusted to compensate for the missed TLTRO discount.

The full Annual Report will be published on 30 March 2022 on www.bngbank.com.

BNG Bank - Driven by social impact

BNG Bank focuses exclusively on the public domain in the Netherlands. Its clients include municipalities, housing associations, and healthcare and educational institutions. The aim is to ensure that clients see the bank as the go-to partner for addressing social issues. BNG Bank is the fourth largest bank in the Netherlands in terms of its balance sheet total.

This is an unofficial translation of the Dutch press release. This translation is provided for convenience only. In the event of any ambiguity, the Dutch text will prevail.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET









Amounts in millions of euro's 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 ASSETS



Cash and balances with central banks 9,264 2,312 Amounts due from banks 163 120 Cash collateral posted 13,993 20,361 Financial assets at fair value through the income statement 1,383 1,452 Derivatives 5,685 8,540 Financial assets at fair value through OCI 8,572 9,738 Interest-bearing securities at amortised cost 7,632 7,880 Loans and advances at amortised cost 89,738 88,942 Value adjustments on loans in portfolio hedge accounting 13,555 20,816 Other assets 64 198 Assets held for sale 8 - TOTAL ASSETS 149,057 160,359





LIABILITIES



Amounts due to banks 19,525 12,221 Cash collateral received 984 858 Financial liabilities at FVTPL 310 656 Derivatives 16,935 26,965 Debt securities 101,355 108,615 Funds entrusted 4,525 5,599 Subordinated debts 36 35 Other liabilities 325 313 Total liabilities 143,995 155,262





EQUITY



Share capital, premium reserve and retained earnings 3,881 3,857 Hybrid capital 733 733 Revaluation reserve 83 86 Cash flow hedge reserve 1 11 Own credit adjustment 3 5 Cost of hedging reserve 125 184 Net profit 236 221

5,062 5,097





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 149,057 160,359